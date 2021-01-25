Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 1.66. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.