For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 1.66. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
