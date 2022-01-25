 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

