Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 13.38. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

