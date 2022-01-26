Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.