Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 7.56. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

