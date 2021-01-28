This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
