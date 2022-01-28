 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert