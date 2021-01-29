 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

