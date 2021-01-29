Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 20.34. 26 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.26. 17 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.99. A 12-degree lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see …
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of s…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 12F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 23.66…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will…