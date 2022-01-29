Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
