Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

