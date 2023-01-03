 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Overcast. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 22-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

