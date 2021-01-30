 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.1. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

