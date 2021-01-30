This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 21.1. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
