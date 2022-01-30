Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.