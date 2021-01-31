 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.96. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

