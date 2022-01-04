Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
