Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.