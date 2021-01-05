Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.