Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 0F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST.