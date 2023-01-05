Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.