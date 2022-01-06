 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert