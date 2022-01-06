Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.