For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
