For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
