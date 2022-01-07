 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

