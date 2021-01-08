This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.51. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
