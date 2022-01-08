 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

