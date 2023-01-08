 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

