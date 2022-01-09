 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

