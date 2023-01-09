Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.