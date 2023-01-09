Council Bluffs's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
