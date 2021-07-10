For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
