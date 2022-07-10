Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
