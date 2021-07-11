For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Council Bluff…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the m…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. How likel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area ca…