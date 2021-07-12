For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
