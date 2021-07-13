Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.