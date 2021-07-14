Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
