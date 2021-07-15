Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.