Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.