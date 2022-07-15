For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe weather threat has come to an end, but the chance for showers and storms continues. See when rain is most likely in our area and how much we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances today, but better chances for Thursday. Already hot temperatures look to get worse as well. Track the rain and see how high our temperatures will climb in our updated forecast.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
Isolated severe storms possible this evening in the western part of the state. Dry for all Wednesday, but temperatures are going up. Full details on the severe threat and heat in our weather update.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a pe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thundersto…