For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
