Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for hi…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expe…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 66F. SW wind…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …