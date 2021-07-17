 Skip to main content
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

