For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.64. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
