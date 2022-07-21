Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a pe…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Ther…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.