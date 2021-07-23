This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 97.16. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
