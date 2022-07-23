Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.