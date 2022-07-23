For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Today is looking hotter than yesterday with Friday even hotter still. Rain will be around both days though and a couple severe storms can't be ruled out Friday. Track the temperatures and rain here.
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.