For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will se…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the mak…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to r…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will s…