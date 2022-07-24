For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
