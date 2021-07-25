Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.