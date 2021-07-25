 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert