This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
