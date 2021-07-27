Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 103.31. 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.