Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
