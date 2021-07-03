Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 91.54. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 1…
Sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected through Independence Day.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leav…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should be a fair…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the maki…