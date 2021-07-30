For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
