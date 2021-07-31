 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert