Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.