This evening in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
